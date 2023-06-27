NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A city more than 6,000 miles away across the Atlantic Ocean could soon become the 10th sister city of Nashville in a partnership promoting “mutual understanding, respect and cooperation.”

Last month, Nashville Mayor John Cooper and several representatives with Sister Cities of Nashville visited Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, in an ongoing effort to foster a sister city partnership.

Connections through music and education have led to several partnerships between Sister Cities Nashville and distant cities in the past, creating opportunities for local residents to engage in community service, events and exchange programs with people thousands of miles away.

Nashville 2020 (WKRN photo)

Sister Cities Nashville is a chapter of Sister Cities International, which was created by President Dwight Eisenhower in 1956. According to the nonprofit, he envisioned a network that would build bonds between people from different communities and cultures across the world.

A city may have any number of sister cities, with community involvement ranging from half a dozen to hundreds of volunteers, according to Sister Cities International. Some places like Chicago have more than two dozen sister cities.

Nashville forged its first official sister city partnership with Edmonton in 1990, and the city’s global partnerships have continued to grow over the years, with Chengdu becoming Nashville’s ninth sister city in 2020.

If approved in a vote expected to take place in July, Erbil would be the first city in the Middle East to become one of Nashville’s sister cities. The proposed partnership stems from a deep-rooted connection between the two communities, with Nashville known as “Little Kurdistan” to some.

According to the Tennessee Kurdish Community Council, the first wave of Kurds arrived in Nashville in the 1970s after the collapse of a Kurdish uprising in Iraq, and today there are more than 15,000 Kurds who call the city home.

Below is a full list of Nashville’s current sister cities and what continues to connect their communities, according to Sister Cities Nashville.

Edmonton, Canada

Capital city of Alberta, Canada

City population: 928,182

Country population: 35.160 million

Music was the common thread between Nashville and it’s first sister city, Edmonton. Known as Canada’s “festival city,” Edmonton hosts numerous international events throughout the year that celebrate culture and arts.

Edmonton, Canada (Courtesy: Getty Images)

The partnership was made official in 1990 after a member of the city council in Edmonton contacted former Nashville Mayor Bill Boner’s office during his search for sister city candidates, according to Sister Cities of Nashville.

In 2014 and 2015, then Mayor Karl Dean visited Edmonton during the city’s Canadian Country Music Awards and its Folk Music Festival, where he addressed a crowd of nearly 20,000 people and celebrated the 25th anniversary of the sister city twinning.

Caen, France

Capital of Lower Normandy

City population: 108,365

Country population: 66 million

Caen was Nashville’s first active sister city partnership, with the relationship between the two communities originating nearly 30 years before they officially became sister cities in 1991. This was largely due to contacts between Nashville universities and the University of Caen.

Caen, France (Courtesy: Getty Images)

Programs have included annual delegation visits, academic exchanges, programs for students and lawyers and even basketball games between the professional basketball team of Caen, Vanderbilt and several other university squads, according to Sister Cities of Nashville.

Delegations from Nashville have also joined world leaders in Caen for occasions such as the 60th anniversary of the D-Day landings as the city is only a few miles inland from where the invasion of Normandy began during World War II.

Belfast, Northern Ireland

Capital of Northern Ireland

City population: 343,445

Country population: 1.811 million

Belfast has been an official sister city of Nashville since 1995. The partnership was intended to help Belfast promote peace in their city and rebuild a social foundation for its youth. The region’s connection with Tennessee dates from the Scots-Irish settlement of the area in the 18th century.

Belfast, Northern Ireland (Courtesy: Getty Images)

The most well-known program that has come from the relationship between Nashville and Belfast is the youth exchange program that encourages teens of both Catholic and Protestant faiths to come to Nashville and live and work together.

The partnership has also grown to include the annual Belfast-Nashville Music Festival, as well as new high school and university connections, professional exchanges and cultural and historical tours, according to Sister Cities of Nashville.

Magdeburg, Germany

Capital city of German Federal State of Saxony-Anhalt

City Population: 229,924

Country Population: 80.620 million

Magdeburg has maintained a very active partnership with Nashville since becoming a sister city in 2003. The relationship grew out of a series of personal friendships and informal exchanges that took place long before the official recognition, according to Sister Cities of Nashville.

Magdeburg, Germany (Courtesy: Getty Images)

Since 2005, the two cities have shared a strong and active high school student exchange program, as well as artistic, musical and cultural exchanges. A highlight has been an opportunity for young German men to satisfy their military obligation at the Martha O’Bryan Center.

The citizens of Magdeburg have also given back to Nashville. In May of 2010, they helped organize a relief concert that raised over $6,000 for Nashville flood victims after the area was devastated by more than 13 inches of rainfall.

Taiyuan, China

Capital city of Shanxi Province

City population: 4.2 million

Country population: 1.357 billion

The relationship between Nashville and Taiyuan stems from a longstanding regional partnership that was established between Tennessee and Shanxi Province in the 1980s when the governors signed a Friendly Relations Agreement.

Taiyuan, China (Courtesy: Getty Images)

The final document officially establishing Nashville and Taiyuan as sister cities was signed at a business delegation in China in April 2007. The cities have since engaged in several initiates focused on education, according to Sister Cities of Nashville.

In 2010, an email pen pal program was established between 33 students at Martin Luther King Jr. High School and 36 students at Taiyuan Affiliated High School. A high school exchange program was started three years later, and it continues to this day.

Mendoza, Argentina

Located in the eastern foothills of the Andes Mountains

City Population: 115,041

Country Population: 40 million

Mendoza is a frequent destination for people looking to engage in wine tasting, mountaineering, hiking, rafting and horseback riding. While Mendoza became an official sister city of Nashville in March 2009, city leaders began exploring a partnership well before then.

Mendoza, Argentina (Courtesy: Getty Images)

Then Argentine Ambassador to the United States, Jose Octavio Bordon, first proposed the idea in 2004 after visiting Nashville and being impressed by the many institutions of higher education, as well as its numerous healthcare-related businesses and facilities.

Musicians from the Mendoza Symphony and Nashville Symphony took part in cultural exchanges in the years following. Then in 2011, the first high school student exchange began, and the program is now offered every summer, as well as at a college level.

Tamworth, Australia

Located in northeast New South Wales

City population: 41,810

Country population: 23 million

Founded in the mid-19th century, Tamworth was the first Australian city to install electric streetlights and is known to some as the “First City of Lights.” However, it is more famously known as the “Country Music Capital of Australia.”

Tamworth, Australia (Courtesy: Getty Images)

The city hosted its first music festival in 1973, just one year after Nashville’s C.M.A. Music Festival was born. The Tamworth Country Music Festival is now the second-biggest country music festival in the world, with more than 65,000 people attending each year.

Naturally, Tamworth, which is located 260 miles northwest of Sydney and 360 miles southwest of Brisbane, officially became Nashville’s seventh sister city in June 2013, according to Sister Cities of Nashville.

Kamakura, Japan

Located 30 miles southwest of Tokyo

City population: 174,412

Country population: 127.3 million

Kamakura is a popular tourist destination that became one of Nashville’s sister cities in September 2014. The Consul General of Japan’s office in Nashville had long been in support of the partnership as Nashville is home to over 8,000 Japanese citizens and 300 businesses.

Kamakura, Japan (Courtesy: Getty Images)

A civic delegation made its first visit to Kamakura in 2009, and the year after, Sister Cities of Nashville established its annual Cherry Blossom Walk to celebrate Nashville-Japanese relations. Several Japanese and American musicians have also performed in the two cities.

After becoming sister cities, Mayor Matsuo visited Nashville with a delegation and enjoyed the Grand Ole Opry, Ryman Auditorium and the city’s honky-tonks. The partnership continues today with musicians and students going back and forth between Nashville and Kamakura.

Chengdu, China

Capital of southwestern China’s Sichuan Province

City population: 16 million

Country population: 1.39 billion

Chengdu officially became Nashville’s ninth sister city in July 2020. The city has a rich history that dates back as far as 4th century B.C., when it served as the capital for the Shu Kingdom. It’s geographical location with rich flora and fauna has earned it the name “Country of Heaven.”

Chengdu, China (Courtesy: Getty Images)

The relationship between Chengdu and Nashville began from a shared love and interest in all things music, with Chengdu hoping to learn how to build a music and tourism industry. Chengdu is also considered one of Western China’s most important economic and cultural centers.

| READ MORE | Latest headlines from Nashville and Davidson County

To learn more about Nashville’s sister cities and how the program works, click here.