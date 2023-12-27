OLD HICKORY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A tree trimming in Old Hickory has brought attention to the disrepair of a historic graveyard.

The historic trees got a trim on Wednesday, Dec. 27 after a homeowner’s roof was damaged multiple times by falling tree limbs.

The trees hang over the homeowner’s house in the Overton Family Cemetery.

“The last two tornados came through. One of the trees actually had limbs over my house, and it was dropping them down on the roof and doing damage,” homeowner James Richard Moore III said.

The homeowner told News 2 he didn’t know who to call to report the damage to his roof from the graveyard trees, so he contacted Metro Councilman Jeff Eslick with District 11.

Within weeks of reaching out, workers arrived to trim the trees in the homeowner’s side yard. Wednesday’s tree trimming was paid for by local businesses like McClain Industries. The owner of McClain said he cares about preserving the history that has made his community what it is now.

“If you look at the people that are in this gravesite, their names are on our streets. I mean, a lot of them are foundational to this area,” said Charles McClain, owner of McClain Industries.

After seeing the extensive damage at the cemetery, Eslick said he will reach out to local businesses and The Sons and Daughters of The Revolutionary War. He hopes they can see the site’s damage and strides toward repairs.

“For six years, it’s really had no attention at all, and it’s been gradually going downhill, and I would love to see somebody take an interest in it to keep it up,” Moore said.

“With the importance that Andrew Jackson is to this area and has been to our whole country, that we need to do more to make sure this is maintained and protected,” Eslick said.

Eslick told News 2 the obelisk that used to be at the Overton Family Cemetery is now at the nearby fire station. Ideally, he would like to see the memorial stone returned to the site.