NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A ceremony will be held this weekend, proving it’s never too late to right a wrong, even when you don’t know who caused it.

Oddly enough, it’s happening in a cemetery. After reports of vandalism and theft, a small group of people have come together to honor a story living amongst the dead.

Some stories are buried deep. Tucked away in the City Cemetery in Nashville, for centuries people have been visiting, and frequently reflecting.

“A lot of history.”

Among those buried is Captain Dietrich Hesselbein. Hesslbein died on Sept. 16, 1870. Like many buried at the City Cemetary, the Civil War veteran left his mark.

“Dietrich Hesselbien was a man who enlisted in the Federal Army in Louisville, Kentucky, just eight months after the war had started,” explained Fletch Coke, a historian who worked to restore his headstone. “He was mustered out after the Battle of Nashville on Dec. 16, 1864. So, he was a federal soldier who served throughout the war. He died five years after the war ended and was buried here.”

At the intersection of Central and Magnolia in the cemetery is where he was buried. However, it wouldn’t be until long after his death that they noticed something was missing.

“So when we went to look for his gravestone, we discovered that it was gone,” Coke said.

She, however, prefers to describe it as “lost but not forgotten.”

“The cemetery was in decline. It is a city cemetery, [and] is owned by the city of Nashville. Unfortunately, there was vandalism, and many needy people were living in the cemetery. So, Mayor Purcell said, ‘This just won’t do. We must restore the cemetery,'” Coke said.

In 2009, then-Nashville Mayor Bill Purcell recognized the Metro Government needed to fund a restoration of the cemetery.

Coke led the charge to get a replacement headstone for Hesselbein. With the assistance of the Metro Historical Commission, the captain is being commemorated with a headstone.

| READ MORE | Latest headlines from Nashville and Davidson County

“So that families and descendants, of which there are several of this gentleman, will be at the dedication,” explained Cmdr. Chip Huffman with the Nashville Camp #62 Sons of the Union Veterans, as he described the importance of dedication ceremonies. “So people who just care about the veterans of the Civil War, like myself, have a place where we can come and pay respect and know the name and the date and the person that is buried in that spot.”

On Saturday, July 15 at 11 a.m., the new headstone will be unveiled as part of a dedication ceremony.

“My favorite part of doing a ceremony like this is to see the joy in the descendants’ faces as they realize that their ancestor mattered and still matters,” said Huffman.