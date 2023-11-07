NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A 25-year-old man is in custody after he led officers on a pursuit in a vehicle belonging to the Tennessee Department of Children Services, according to Metro police.

Detectives with the Metro Nashville Police Department said they were alerted to the stolen vehicle in the area of Nolensville Pike and Old Hickory Boulevard on Monday, Nov. 6.

An arrest affidavit states that detectives and an Air One unit identified the vehicle, a silver 2022 Nissan Altima, was recently stolen from the Department of Children Services.

Authorities reported that officers attempted to pull the vehicle over but the driver — identified as 25-year-old Jacob Petitt —fled at a high rate of speed.

An Air One unit observed the vehicle stop at a construction site, where the driver and passenger then exited. Metro police reported that officers were able to detain the passenger as they arrived to the scene of the stolen vehicle.

However, Petitt was observed fleeing into a construction site and into the stands of the Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway.

According to an arrest report, officers gave Petitt commands to stop, but Petitt fled again — this time on a golf cart that belonged to Air Force personnel, according to an arrest report.

Petitt was observed a short time later driving the golf cart in the area of 4th Avenue South and Houston Street.

While attempting to arrest him, detectives reported that Petitt resisted and struck one of the officer’s in the face, breaking his glasses.

Once in custody, an arrest report states that officers took Petitt back to the scene of the stolen vehicle, where he then admitted to stealing the Nissan.

Inside the Nissan, officers found key fobs which all belonged to vehicles belonging to the Department of Children Services.

Metro police said Petitt had six active warrants for his arrest. He was taken into custody and remains in Metro Jail.