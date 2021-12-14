WARNING: This article contains graphic details.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Newly-released bodycam video shows the moment a former Vanderbilt University football player was arrested as he got off a plane from Nashville.

Zac Stacy was arrested at Orlando International Airport last month on charges he assaulted his ex-girlfriend in front of their 5-month-old son.

Police in Oakland, Florida said officers have responded to domestic incidents involving Stacy twice in the last three months. His arrest came after the release of surveillance video that shows him hitting a woman and throwing her into a television.

In the video, Stacy is seen repeatedly hitting her and throwing her across the room. He appears to continue threatening the victim as she curls up on the ground.

In the bodycam video, Stacy tells officers his ex-girlfriend goaded him into attacking her for money.

“This whole thing was staged. All she’s trying to do is get money out of me. She got a reaction out of me. She knew I was down, she knew I was going through anxiety and depression. She knew I was trying to close this gap that’s between me and my son. And she’s just upset that she got caught and she’s upset I’m not taking care of her like she expected and now she took it this far.”

Stacy is currently out on bond after he was charged with aggravated battery and criminal mischief. The former NFL player will stay in Alabama until December when he checks into a Colorado mental health treatment facility for 30 days, his attorney said.

Stacy is a former running back for Vanderbilt University and later the NFL’s St. Louis Rams and New York Jets.

Stacy has been removed as a youth football ambassador for the upcoming TransPerfect Music City Bowl.

If you or someone you know are experiencing abuse and need help, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE.