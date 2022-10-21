NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Memories of her own son’s death have sparked emotions, after another man was found dead this week, under similar circumstances. For Marilyn Howard, the questions continue to linger.

“I still have a lot of questions, but the only person that can answer them is him and the people that were there,” Marilyn said.

Her son, 37-year-old Dominque Howard, was found dead with no shirt, no ID and no signs of how he ended up at the bottom of a hill in Hermitage on Brookside Woods Boulevard.

“I saw that on TV. I saw that they found somebody in a blanket and he didn’t have no ID just, I said I know that’s not my son,” remembered Marilyn.

Marilyn remembered that August day. She explained she was in the hospital and trying to get in touch with her son. The phone kept ringing and ringing, with no answer. However, the last thing she thought was that her son was dead.

“For somebody to kill him like that, I don’t know why,” said Marilyn. “They say they beat him in the head, that’s not what killed him. The shots killed him, they must have seen he wasn’t dying from the blunt shots to his head, so they shot him.”

Marilyn’s son wouldn’t be the first or last time Metro police would find a body in a residential area.

This week, homicide detectives were called to Fairwin Avenue after a man was found lying on the ground with a gunshot wound. Police identified him as 18-year-old Isaac Brown.

No witnesses reported hearing or seeing anything suspicious prior to the victim being discovered in the roadway.

Metro police have investigated several deaths where the person was found in the street. Most of them have been found with gunshot wounds or foul play is suspected.

Anyone with information about either crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.