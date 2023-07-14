NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Music City Center just celebrated 10 years of hosting events for the city and there’s a huge team responsible for it.

“I’m really proud of the success we’ve had, that’s been successful for the city, region, and also for the incredible team we have here,” said Charles Starks, President of Music City Center, while reflecting on the past 10 years.

Part of that team you might not know about is the secret society on the roof that calls Music City Center home.

“Yes, we have four beehives on the roof of the music city center,” Starks confirms.

Approximately 200,000 honeybees to be exact, all in the center’s efforts to lead the way in sustainability.

(Photo: WKRN)

“You know the honey that we’re producing, we certainly love the honey, we use it for marketing, we also use it in our kitchen a lot,” Starks said. “We think it’s another step along the sustainability line we’ve been on since we started construction.”

News 2’s Blake Eason and photojournalist Joe Gregory ventured to the roof to see what all the buzz was about.

On the top of Music City Center, the honeybees were hard at work. Alongside them is the bee-keeping team that’s led by Executive Chef Max Knoepfel.

(Photo: WKRN)

“With the four hives, we do about 120 to 160 pounds of honey a year,” Knoepfel confirms.

Where did this idea come from? What’s the backstory? Turns out, it’s always been a passion for Chef Knoepfel.

Knoepfel’s passion is made possible by a dedicated beekeeping team, volunteers, and partnership with the Nashville Beekeepers Association.

“It’s alarming how many people do not know the cycle of life for farming, and how much the bees contribute to our society,” Knoepfel shared.

(Photo: WKRN)

Chef has been cooking for nearly 42 years and he believes the honeybees are necessary to his operations in the kitchen.

“It’s a great way to help understand what bees do for the environment and the agriculture, second, it’s a great teaching tool to have respect for nature, for chefs, cooks, and employees,” Knoepfel said.

The beehives are fully set by April and the harvest is typically ready each July.

Chef Knoepfel said the bees travel all over Music City to bring back the liquid gold, which is then used in well over 20 different recipes at the center.

“We love what they’re producing, and we also think we’re helping the environment at the same time,” said Starks.

Starks said the love is returned tenfold and confirms they’re known as the rockstars of Music City Center.

“It’s amazing, you talk to people, and what they don’t ask you about, is what’s the convention and what’s going on, they ask how your bees are doing,” smiled Starks.

Now 10 years later, the rock stars are still buzzing.

Guests can see them in action from the fourth-floor bee-viewing window and the bee cam online.