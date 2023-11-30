NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Indie rock stars The Postal Service and Death Cab for Cutie have announced more dates for their co-headlining tour of North America, and Nashville is included among them.

The bands will take the stage at Bridgestone Arena April 29, 2024, with special guests Slow Pulp, as part of the “Give Up Transatlanticism” tour, the bands announced Thursday.

The tour is a celebration of the 20th anniversary of each band’s seminal 2003 albums—The Postal Service’s “Give Up” and Death Cab’s “Transatlanticism.” Both records came out within eight months of each other, and created with a total recording budget of $20,000.

The Postal Service (Courtesy: Autumn de Wilde) Death Cab for Cutie (Courtesy: Jimmy Fontaine)

“I know for a fact I will never have a year again like 2023. The Postal Service record came out, Transatlanticism came out. These two records will be on my tombstone, and I’m totally fine with that. I’ve never had a more creatively inspired year,” said co-founder of both bands Benjamin Gibbard.

Presales for tickets will begin Wednesday, Dec. 6, at 10 a.m. local time, starting with an artist presale. All tickets will be available at the general on-sale starting next Friday, Dec. 8, at 10 a.m. local time. You can sign up for early access to tickets at giveuptransatlanticisimtour.com