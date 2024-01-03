NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Joe Bonsall, tenor singer for The Oak Ridge Boys, has announced his plans to retire from touring, according to a release.

Bonsall, 75, shared an explanation with Oak Ridge Boys fans:

“Many of you know I have been battling a slow onset (over four years now) of a neuromuscular disorder. I am now at a point where walking is impossible, so I have basically retired from the road. It has just gotten too difficult. It has been a great 50 years, and I am thankful to all the Oak Ridge Boys, band, crew, and staff for the constant love and support shown to me through it all. I will never forget, and for those of you who have been constantly holding me up in prayer, I thank you and ask for you to keep on praying. There is a young man named Ben James singing for me out there, and he needs your love and encouragement … his sound is different than mine, but he brings a ton of talent to the table! The Oak Ridge Boys will finish the Farewell Tour without me, but rest assured, I am good with all of it! God’s Got It!!!”

During a concert in Greenville, Mississippi, on Dec. 30, 2023, Ben James was announced as Bonsall’s replacement by Duane Allen, William Lee Golden, and Richard Sterban.

The Oak Ridge Boys live, with Ben James (Courtesy: Jon Mir)

James was introduced to The Oak Ridge Boys in 2022 during a concert in Wheeling, West Virginia.

“Joe handed me the mic and said, ‘You’ve got the next verse,'” James said. “And I’m not sure I will ever get over that moment. ‘Elvira’ was always on repeat when I was growing up. It’s still one of those timeless songs that never grow old.”

The Oak Ridge Boys are planning a full touring calendar through June and anticipate returning to the studio in late January.

Bonsall is from Philadelphia and has lived in Nashville for nearly 40 years. He joined The Oak Ridge Boys in 1973.