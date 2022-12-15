NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — More than a week after Cierra Burrage was hit and left for dead by a driver in East Nashville, loved ones are pushing for change in the neighborhood by starting a petition for a four-way stop.

“Cierra was such a light — the most beautiful smile, the most beautiful, honest, and genuine person you could have ever meet,” Burrage’s partner, LaTrica Edwards, told News 2.

Burrage, 35, was reportedly killed near her home at Oakwood Avenue and Slaydon Drive at approximately 5:50 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 6.

The Metro Nashville Police Department said a speeding driver in a red or burgundy SUV, believed to be a 2006 Chevrolet Tahoe, hit Burrage while she was crossing Oakwood Avenue and left the scene.

“You didn’t even stop to ask, to see if she was okay, to see if she’s breathing or anything. You just left her there. You are the epitome of evil,” Edwards said while shaking her head.

While struggling to face the reality of Burrage’s death, Edwards is pushing to make the area safer.

“There needs to be a four-way stop sign on Slayden and Oakwood to slow down the speeding,” she said.

Neighbors said speeding, careless drivers have been an issue on that stretch of road for years.

“Try to slow it down, man,” Anthony Massey who witnessed the aftermath of the hit and run told News 2. “I’ve been here my whole life, man. Just realize we’re raising kids over here, not trying to have a NASCAR.”

Community members pointed to the hill and blind spot as issues.

“When we stood out there to do a balloon release Sunday, cars were going down the street so fast it was shaking my car,” said Edwards. “We were literally yelling at people to slow down. There’s kids on their bikes out here.”

Edwards’ petition for a four-way stop sign on the corners of Oakwood Avenue and Slaydon Drive has garnered hundreds of signatures.

“The purpose of the petition is so that this right here, another family doesn’t have to feel what we’re feeling, another person doesn’t have to lose their loved one from carelessness like this,” she explained.

If you want to learn more about this stop sign petition, follow this link.

Meanwhile, if you have any information about last week’s deadly crash or the suspect vehicle — which, according to police, should have front end damage, including a missing grill — you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.