NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Just a few hours before The Chicks were set to perform at Bridgestone Arena, the country music band announced the show will be pushed back to a later date.

According to the venue’s website, The Chicks’ concert was supposed to start at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 27.

However, at 4:19 p.m., The Chicks tweeted the following statement:

Due to illness, The Chicks must regretfully postpone tonight’s show at Bridgestone Arena. We are working on rescheduling and will provide a new show date as soon as possible. Fans are encouraged to hold on to their tickets for the newly scheduled date. The Chicks are looking forward to seeing their Nashville fans soon and apologize for any inconveniences this may cause.

As of this writing, The Chicks’ next show is scheduled for Saturday, July 29 in Knoxville. For more information about the band’s world tour, click here.