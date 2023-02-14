NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Whether you are ready to run or not ready to make nice, The Chicks are hitting the road for their world tour this summer and bringing the show to Music City.

One of country music’s most successful groups of all time will perform at Bridgestone Arena on Thursday, July 27, 2023.

General tickets will go on sale Thursday, Feb. 16 at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster.

The Chicks World Tour 2023 will begin with eight shows across Europe before returning to North America for 29 concerts across the U.S. and Canada, including stops in Knoxville and Louisville, Ky.

Opening for The Chicks is Maren Morris, Ben Harper and Wild Rivers. For additional information on the tour, visit www.thechicks.com