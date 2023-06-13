NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The 1975 have announced a brand new North American tour, and it includes a stop in Music City this fall.

The rock band will play areas exclusively around the United States and Canada, including Madison Square Garden in New York City and The Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. Tickets are on sale through an exclusive presale from Wednesday, June 21, at 10 a.m. before the general on-sale Friday, June 23, at 10 a.m. local time. You can sign up for the fan presale HERE.

The “Still…at their very best” tour will see the band at Bridgestone Arena Sunday, Oct. 22.