NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Detectives in Brentwood and Nashville reportedly worked together to track down a suspect in multiple auto thefts this week based on incriminating text messages.

After a person reported that his 2019 Dodge Challenger was stolen on Aug. 15, the Metro Nashville detective on the case said he was contacted by another detective in Brentwood who was investigating a theft involving the same suspect, according to an arrest affidavit.

The Brentwood detective advised that 19-year-old Jeremiah Moore’s cell phone pinged at 9:18 p.m. and 9:34 p.m. in the area of Windsor Green Boulevard — the same day and spot where the Challenger had been reported stolen.

According to Metro police, the victim reported the vehicle stolen at 9:37 p.m. A search warrant on Moore’s cell phone records reportedly revealed that Moore had taken a photo of the Challenger and saved it on his phone around that time.

At 9:42 p.m., investigators said Moore sent the photo via iMessage to a number with a Chicago area code. The person replied 15 minutes later, saying, “I want it” and “put it up,” according to the affidavit.

Moore was taken into custody on Thursday, Oct. 19 and is facing 15 different charges related to alleged thefts and missed court appearances.

The charges against him include two counts of theft of property, two counts of vehicle theft, theft of a firearm, reckless driving, possession of burglary tools, three counts of driving on a suspended license and five counts of failure to appear.

As of Friday, Oct. 20, Moore was still behind bars with an over $300,000 bond.