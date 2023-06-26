NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police officers and the U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force have arrested a man wanted for a deadly shooting in Houston, Texas.

According to Metro police, detectives in Houston told them that 29-year-old James E. Thomas was believed to be in Middle Tennessee. Over the course of the investigation, officers developed information that confirmed Thomas was in Nashville.

James E. Thomas (Source: Metro Nashville Police Department)

On Monday afternoon, investigators said Thomas was taken into custody at a home on Sioux Terrace in Madison. Officers also recovered a pistol at the scene, according to police.

Investigators said Thomas is accused of murdering a 41-year-old man at a Houston apartment complex. He is being held in Nashville on a $250,000 bond and as a fugitive from justice.