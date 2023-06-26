NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police officers and the U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force have arrested a man wanted for a deadly shooting in Houston, Texas.
According to Metro police, detectives in Houston told them that 29-year-old James E. Thomas was believed to be in Middle Tennessee. Over the course of the investigation, officers developed information that confirmed Thomas was in Nashville.
On Monday afternoon, investigators said Thomas was taken into custody at a home on Sioux Terrace in Madison. Officers also recovered a pistol at the scene, according to police.
Investigators said Thomas is accused of murdering a 41-year-old man at a Houston apartment complex. He is being held in Nashville on a $250,000 bond and as a fugitive from justice.