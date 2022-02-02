News 2 is streaming the trial with periodic breaks. Graphic imagery is expected and viewer discretion is advised. Click here to watch from the News 2 app.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Nearly four years after the 2018 Antioch Waffle House shooting, the trial for the gunman is underway with emotional testimony from victims’ families and survivors. Four people were killed — DeEbony Groves, 21, Akilah Dasilva, 23, Taurean Sanderlin, 29, and Joe Perez, 20 — in the early morning hours of April 22, 2018.

Prosecutors are expected to call their last witness after 10 a.m. after discussing instructions with the jury at 9 a.m. The state is planning to call its first witness after lunch.

On day two of the Waffle House shooting trial, jurors heard chilling details from another witness who survived the 2018 shooting.

New surveillance video was also played in court of the moments before the shooting. The clips showed Reinking arriving at the Waffle House at 3:20 a.m. His gold truck is seen pulling into a handicap space as he sits there for nearly four minutes. As soon as Joe Perez walks by, Reinking got out of the truck and began shooting. Perez did not survive and was killed just feet away from the restaurant’s entrance. Prosecutors said Reinking fired 15 rounds in 19 seconds outside the restaurant before firing 15 more inside.

During much of the day, Reinking watched the trial take place with no emotion.

New evidence also showed what Reinking had in his backpack, including a Bible, water bottles, ammunition, a wallet with more than $450 in it, silver bars, a holster and a cocked handgun. One of the officers demonstrated just how heavy the bag was by dropping it on the table at the witness stand.

The state is trying to show that Reinking doesn’t suffer from mental illness and set out with a plan for the day of the shootings. His defense attorneys claim he’s not guilty by reason of insanity.

Judge Mark Fishburn said 62 are expected to take the stand throughout the trial, which is expected to last through mid-February.

Reinking was indicted on 17 counts, including four counts of premeditated first-degree murder. His trial was delayed several months while he was treated for schizophrenia and was cleared to once again stand trial.

