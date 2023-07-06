NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The courtroom was filled with tense moments Thursday as the family of a 4-year-old girl shot and killed while riding in a car faced the alleged shooters.

Trey Dennis, Kenlando Lewis, Keimari Johnson, and Lamarion Buchanan are facing criminal homicide for the May 30 shooting that killed Taliyah Frazier and left two others injured.

Investigators said Frazier was shot in the head and died from her injuries; a 2-year-old boy also suffered a graze wound to his head, while the driver was struck in his arm.

The tone got heated inside the courtroom as Frazier’s mother said those that were there in support of the defendants were laughing during testimony, anger that spilled out in the hallway as they yelled back and forth.

Those on the defendants’ side were ultimately escorted out of the building and asked not to return.

The 4-year-old’s mother and her boyfriend Dandre Pruitt wore shirts in Taliyah’s memory. Pruitt, who was driving the car the night of the shooting, said he was at a red light when he realized he was being fired on.

“The car started to get shot up and I tried to pull my kids down and I was trying to drive at the same time,” he said.

Pruitt told the court he had bought pills shortly before dozens of shots were fired at the car that he was driving, with three children in the back.

Investigators later testified the defendants misidentified the intended target.

“So that was a big question of why they followed this vehicle for so long and did what they did, and he articulated to us that it was Kamari’s beef, so there was some animosity between Kamari and others,” Det. Timothy Skopek explained, saying they thought it was someone else.

Investigators said the shooting was captured on a business’s nearby surveillance video.

The homicide case for all four defendants was bound over to the grand jury.