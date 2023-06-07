NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Tennessee State University is working to help communities of color learn about artificial intelligence.

With careers offering lucrative pay, TSU believes it’s very important to open doors for students.

A special artificial intelligence demonstration was hosted at TSU’s Avon Williams campus downtown. It wasn’t your typical computer science class, with university staff and faculty learning about AI.

“We are here with faculty, staff, and administrators to help them understand the opportunities and possibilities of this emerging technology,” TSU Vice President of Technology Innovation Dr. Robbie Melton said.

Melton has traveled the country, teaching about artificial intelligence. She wants HBCUs to understand how important this technology is for their institutions.

She showed both basic and advanced AI functions while also showcasing some of the most popular AI providers, such as Chat-GBT, Bard and POE.

From asking AI to come up with a recipe using specific ingredients to having it create a rap song, the power to create something almost out of thin air surprised many people in the class.

“You don’t have to worry about the long research information and it’s so easy for it to come to you,” said TSU Director of Graduate Recruitment Audie Black. “All you have to do is look at the resources they have and then put it in your own words and information.”

Melton also shared the many careers artificial intelligence would bring to the world and how these fields can pay hundreds of thousands of dollars.

“It’s going to fall under computer science, as well as all of the discipline because this is a major transformation,” Melton saif. “When you see how easy it is to bring knowledge together from all over the world, then you will start understand.”

TSU believes in the technology and wants their students to have access; they are currently working to include more AI programs at the university.