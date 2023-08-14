NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – After dedicating ten years to higher education in Nashville, Tennessee State University’s president announced Monday that she plans to retire.

In a tweet made Monday morning, Dr. Glenda Glover thanked the university for the honor to serve as president but says she will plan to retire in the spring.

“Today I announced my retirement as Pres of TSU-my beloved alma mater at the end of spring semester. I am privileged and forever grateful for this honor of a lifetime.” Glover tweeted. “As I prepare to hand over the reins I remain committed to TSU and to ensuring equity and access to higher education.”

Dr. Glover was appointed as president of the historically Black college in January 2013. She began her academic career at the university as a student where she majored in mathematics.

During her time leading TSU, the university stated enrollment, alumni fundraising, research dollars and academic offerings all increased.

Dr. Glover will retire at the end of the spring 2024 semester. Plans regarding the search for next president of the university have not been released.

Glover’s retirement was met with well wishes from the legislature. House Minority Leader Karen Camper (D—Memphis) issued a statement wishing her well in the future.

“President Glover has worked tirelessly for Tennessee State University for the past decade and has done a fantastic job. As TSU’s first female president, she has served with honor and distinction and has brought increased national acclaim to the University. She has navigated some difficult times at the University as well, always developing solutions with dignity and class,” Camper said in a statement. “Her tenure has been marked by increased enrollment and fundraising, as well as attracting commencement speakers like Vice President Kamala Harris and Oprah Winfrey. I wish her luck in the well-deserved retirement, although I’m sure Dr. Glover will continue to be busy and will continue to advocate for TSU and all of the other causes that she has fought for so passionately.”