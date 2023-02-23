NASHVILLE, Tenn (WKRN) — Tennessee State University is under the state’s microscope. The Tennessee Comptroller’s Office has released a special report, in which they state financial practices, housing concerns and other issues plaguing the school.

University leaders are disputing the report and spoke during Thursday’s Ad Hoc Senate Committee meeting at the State Capitol. TSU students, faculty, alumni and guests filled the room.

To read more on the report, click here.

“There was no missing funds, no misappropriation, and no fraud,” TSU President Dr. Glenda Glover said. “It was basically about scholarships that we paid for with our own money.”

Trustee Chair Dr. Deborah B. Cole and Vice Chair Obie McKenzie also spoke about the need for TSU to continue governing itself. Several students also voiced their support for Dr. Glover and the current administration.

“TSU itself is a historically Black campus, they would be taking away the history, the education,” Freshman Trinity Mercer said.

They are worried that a new governing board would remove the historic African-American nature of the university.

If the Ad Hoc Senate Committee agrees to pursue a new administration, it will go to state legislatures for a final decision.