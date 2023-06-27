NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The United States Air Force is inviting the public to observe flyovers throughout the country and around the world Tuesday to honor 100 years of aerial refueling excellence.

There will be two U.S. Air Force flyovers in Tennessee Tuesday performed by a Knoxville based KC-135R Stratotanker with the 134th Air Refueling Wing, and two F-16 Fighting Falcons from the 169th Fighter Wing, South Carolina Air National Guard, according to a release.

The first flyover is scheduled to occur over Music City at 11:00 a.m. and will pass over downtown Nashville. The second flyover is set to occur over Knoxville, at approximately 12:30 p.m. EST and will fly near Interstate 40 and Neyland Stadium as part of the national celebration.

With 100 years of experience, today’s U.S. Air Force air refueling capabilities deliver unrivaled rapid global reach for U.S. forces and our Allies and partners through the mobility air forces fleet of KC-46, KC-135, and KC-10 tankers, according to a release. Aerial refueling serves as a force multiplier, increasing the speed, range, lethality, flexibility, and versatility of combat aircraft. Tankers also carry cargo and passengers, perform aeromedical evacuations, and enable strategic deterrence for the United States.

“Air refueling propels our Nation’s air power across the skies, unleashing its full potential,” said Gen. Mike Minihan, Air Mobility Command commander. “It connects our strategic vision with operational reality, ensuring we can reach any corner of the globe with unwavering speed and precision. Air refueling embodies our resolve to defend freedom and project power, leaving an indelible mark on aviation history.”