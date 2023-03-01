Chief Warrant Officer 3 Daniel Wadham of Joelton, who had 15 years of service (Courtesy of the Tennessee Military Department)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A homecoming Wednesday morning for a Tennessee National Guard pilot who was killed in a helicopter crash in Alabama last month.

Chief Warrant Office 3 Daniel Wadham will be welcomed home by friends, family and the community at Nashville International Airport (BNA).

Wadham and Chief Warrant Office 3 Danny Randolph were assigned to A Company, 1-230th Assault Helicopter Battalion, from Nashville’s Berry Field Air National Guard Base.

Both were killed Feb. 15, when their UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter crashed during a training flight near Huntsville, Alabama.

Wadham, who was from Joelton, had served with the National Guard for 15 years. He also worked with Metro Nashville Police Department for four years.

Randolph of Murfreesboro will be welcomed home Thursday, March 2.