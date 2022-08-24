NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee NAACP is calling for the U.S. Department of Justice to investigate the Metro Nashville Police Department for potential misconduct.

The chapter states that a recent inquiry discovered that Metro police handed over altered video footage that displayed muted profanity in body camera videos. According to the NAACP, the videos were critical to an investigation that was being conducted by the Nashville Community Oversight Board.

“What we received was a deletion where it was completely spliced, it was completely taken out, and then put back together again,” said Jill Fitcheard, Executive Director of Metro Nashville Community Oversight.

In a release, the NAACP states that once the oversight board discovered the videos were altered, Metro police allegedly downplayed the incident and blamed the altered footage on two civilian employees who were responsible for editing videos for the police department.

Earlier this month, the police department said they would re-release the videos sent to the Nashville Oversight Board going back to 2020. Metro police reportedly reprimanded the two employees involved with editing videos but claimed the employees didn’t realize they were doing anything wrong.

According to Metro police, these redactions were only made to public record requests, not to anyone investigating a case internally, such as the District Attorney’s Office.

The NAACP says Metro police’s internal investigation may have included bias and lacked accountability, which is why it’s important for DOJ to launch an investigation.

According to a release, the NAACP says the need for an external investigation is magnified after Jill Fitcheard, Director of the Community Oversight Board, filed a civil lawsuit that alleges that Metro Nashville government officials may have monitored her work and private phones.

The Tennessee NAACP is inviting the U.S. Department of Justice, Mayor Cooper and the Metropolitan Nashville Council to perform a top-to-bottom review of Metro police practices.