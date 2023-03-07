WARRICK CO., Ind. (WEHT) – The Indiana State Police (ISP) released more information about the Tuesday pursuit on I-64.

ISP says on March 7, around 11:05 a.m., police were informed that Brandon Freeman, 33, of Nashville, was traveling east on I-64 in a gold car from the Illinois state line and was wanted out of Tennessee for a federal weapons charge.

Police say around 11:17 a.m., ISP First Sergeant Helmer spotted the vehicle traveling east on I-64 near State Route 65 and tried to stop it. ISP says Freeman failed to stop, continued traveling east at a high rate of speed, exited onto US 41 South for a brief distance before turning around and continuing east again on I-64.

ISP says Senior Trooper Finney was able to deploy stop sticks at mile marker 33, causing the vehicle to slow down and eventually drive off the roadway on the southside at mile marker 36. Police say as soon as the vehicle came to a stop, Freeman exited and ran south into a wooded area.

Officers set up a perimeter and requested air support and SWAT to respond. ISP says at around 12:40 p.m., the SWAT team entered the wooded area and within an hour found Freeman hiding near a log.

ISP says Freeman was arrested without further incident and taken to the Warrick County Jail. Police say he had a Federal Warrant for a Weapons Offense was charged with Resisting Law Enforcement as a felony charge and Resisting Law Enforcement as a misdemeanor charge.