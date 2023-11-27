NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Capitol is all lit up for the Christmas season.

The state capitol had its annual tree lighting ceremony Monday night. At the event The Choir Room Choir sang, The 129th Army band played, and Santa gave in for a visit.

The 35-foot Norway Spruce was harvested from the Robertson County home of Ms. Dexie Goff.

Canned fruits and vegetables, baby wipes, and diapers were collected to donate to the Sevier County Food Ministries.

The Tennessee Residence is now open for self-guided tours from December 1st through 3rd and the 7th through the 10th. The holiday decor theme is “Heaven and Nature Sing” and tours require a reservation.

All are welcome and if you do decide to book a tour, bringing canned food items is encouraged.