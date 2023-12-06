NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Newly released statistics show Tennessee being ranked as one of the worst places in the nation for fire-related deaths. The southern region of the country saw exceptionally high rates, with nine of the top ten leading in unintentional fire mortality.

In 2022, Tennessee saw 134 unintentional house fire deaths. As of Wednesday, the state has 46 less than last year’s rate. Though the state is on pace for less, experts with both the Nashville Fire Department and the Department of Commerce and Insurance warn people of the potential risks this time of year brings.

“We have seen an increase, as the temperatures have dropped already, in cooking fires and in fires by people who were smoking while using medical oxygen,” Kevin Walters, Director of Communications for The Tennessee Department of Commerce & Insurance said.

A misplaced and damaged cord, space heater, fireplace, or Christmas tree can also create an opportunity for fire, as shown in a demonstration by the Nashville Fire Department Wednesday morning.

“This tree was specifically left out and not hydrated,” Chief Training Officer Moses Jefferies IV with the NFD Training Academy said. “We are going to introduce an external heat source to help spark that. Once again, we want to make sure people are checking their light strings and making sure that there are no exposed bulbs.”

Keeping your house safe starts by replacing the batteries in your smoke alarms, closing your bedroom door at night, and watering your Christmas tree.

“We understand that the holiday season is something that we all like to enjoy with our families, and we want to make sure that people are going to continue to do that,” Jefferies said.