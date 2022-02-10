NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A burglary suspect was charged Wednesday night after police said he was caught trying to break into the same Germantown apartment building twice.

According to a warrant, on Jan. 24, the victim walked into his apartment located on 2nd Avenue North and found Gerald Fullman, 19, inside. Fullman then reportedly went into the bathroom and left with a full bag of the victim’s property, including his wallet and a watch valued at $1,000.

When police said the victim told Fullman to leave his apartment and drop his property, he became aggressive and assaulted the victim, injuring his eye. Authorities said Fullman then fled the apartment with the victim’s items and was captured on video surveillance. A warrant said days later, the watch was located at a Nashville pawn shop.

On Wednesday night, officers were called to a burglary in progress at the same apartment building. Employees at the management office advised officers they had seen the suspect running away from the area.

Police said when they stopped Fullman, he was still wearing a ski mask, as well as the same shoes and hoodie he wore during the January burglary. A warrant also said officers found multiple sets of car keys on Fullman, one of which belonged to a stolen vehicle from Indiana.

Fullman was arrested and is now facing five separate charges, including aggravated burglary and robbery.