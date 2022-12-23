NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The temperature in Nashville dropped to -1 degrees on Friday, marking the first time the city has seen temperatures below zero since 1996.

It was only a few degrees warmer than Feb. 5, 1996, when temperatures fell to -3 degrees in Nashville. However, the National Weather Service in Nashville said the record low for Dec. 23 remains even colder. On Dec. 23, 1989, the temperature in Nashville was -8 degrees.

The frigid weather is expected to linger through the weekend, with temperatures not making it above freezing until Monday, Dec. 26— which would put Nashville at below-freezing temperatures for almost 84 hours.

