NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A family is pleading for answers after a weekend shooting in South Nashville reportedly sent their teenage relative to the hospital, where he is not expected to survive.

According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, a shooting was reported shortly after 12:45 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 7 at the IHOP in the 4000 block of Nolensville Pike, leaving one person critically injured.

News 2’s Nikki McGee spoke with the family of 16-year-old Alexander ‘Alex’ Delgado, who told her he was the victim in the shooting.

According to his family, Alex was parked outside the IHOP when he was shot in the back of the head and drove his car into the building.

An emotional crowd gathered outside the restaurant on Sunday, Jan. 8, setting out candles, flowers, and photographs in honor of Alex.

Alex’s mother is reportedly at the Vanderbilt University Medical Center to say her goodbyes before his organs are donated.

(Courtesy: Paulina Zavala)

“He loved life, he was young, he was handsome and, like, caring, loving towards his family, and now we’re not going to have him anymore, and it’s not fair and we need to get justice for him,” said one of Alex’s aunts, Claudia Lara.

Alex’s relatives told News 2 their family is desperate for answers, so they urge anyone with information about the shooting, as well as surveillance footage, to come forward.

Tips can be submitted anonymously to Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME. Callers may receive a cash reward.

There is also a GoFundMe set up to raise money for Alex’s funeral expenses.

News 2 has reached out to Metro Police for more information about the shooting investigation, but we have yet to hear back.