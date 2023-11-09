NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Ten months after a 16-year-old was shot while driving in South Nashville, authorities said they arrested a man in connection with the murder, offering the teen’s family some closure.

Alexander “Alex” Delgado was reportedly shot in the head and drove his car into the IHOP at the corner of Nolensville Pike and Harding Place shortly after 12:45 a.m. on Jan. 7.

Then, on Wednesday, Nov. 8, the Metro Nashville Police Department said 39-year-old Henry C. Fletcher Jr. was taken into custody on Whites Creek Pike and charged with criminal homicide.

“She’s happy that justice has finally been made, even though it’s been a really long time,” Delgado’s stepsister said on behalf of Delgado’s mother, Eldulia Delgado-Alvarado. “She just wants someone to pay for what they did, because there are consequences.”

Based on the investigation, authorities said a silver Acura MDX bumped into Delgado’s car while leaving a Nolensville Pike gas station, so Delgado chased the Acura in his car. A passenger inside the suspect’s vehicle reportedly told officers Delgado fired a weapon at them.

According to an arrest warrant, the driver — believed to be Fletcher — caught up to Delgado’s vehicle and fired two to three shots at it before he continued to drive home. Delgado was found crashed into the IHOP shortly afterward.

Since that January night, Delgado’s family has pushed for an arrest, even holding a July rally to to generate information about his death.

Officials said Fletcher was identified as a suspect because investigators found a recording of his license plate and vehicle on Delgado’s phone. It was the last video the teen created.

Police said the arrest warrant against Fletcher was sworn out Wednesday after a witness who was traveling with him was tracked down in Georgia and interviewed. However, when detectives found Fletcher on Whites Creek Pike later that night, he refused to be interviewed.

Delgado’s mother said their family has always been close, but through this tragedy, it’s reminded them how much they care for one another.

“Say your prayers,” Delgado’s stepsister said, translating for Delgado-Alvarado. “You have to stick with your family; you have to tell each other, like, ‘No, something’s going to be done,’ that’s there’s going to be justice…and you just have to give it all to God.”

As of Thursday, Nov. 9, Fletcher remains in Metro Jail on a $150,000 bond.