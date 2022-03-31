Antioch, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two teens are facing criminal charges in connection with a murder investigation from Wednesday night.

The incident happened just before midnight at the Summerwind Apartments at 344 Bell Road in Antioch.

Once on the scene, police found a man — later identified as Denzel Hammond, 23 — shot and killed inside a locked car. Hammond was in the driver seat of the car, which was in gear when officers first arrived.

Although police were able to break out the window and render aid to Hammond, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Suhaela Lemelle, 16, was at the scene of the crime and identified Hammond as an acquaintance.

Following the preliminary investigation, detectives learned Lemelle and Draven Hughes, 17, were handling a pistol earlier in the night as they discussed robbing Hammond.

Police later searched Lemelle’s apartment, finding two guns.

Lemelle was taken into custody, and Hughes was also later arrested Thursday at his home. They are each charged with criminal homicide.