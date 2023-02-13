NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two Nashville teens are facing criminal homicide charges in connection with a murder case from last year.

Zander Porter, 16, and Jadiyah Stafford, 17, were charged Monday afternoon with the August 25, 2022, murder of Omaran Starks, 18.

Zander Porter (Courtesy: MNPD) Jadiyah Stafford (Courtesy: MNPD)

Starks was killed in the parking lot of an apartment complex on Porter Road in East Nashville. Police found him in the driver’s seat of a car with multiple gunshot wounds.

Robbery is believed to have been the motive for his murder.

Police say the two teens were already in custody when the criminal homicide charges were pressed Monday. Police say Porter and Stafford were arrested last year for the August 16 armed carjacking of a woman at a Dickerson Pike gas station.