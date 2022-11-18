NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A stolen vehicle has been recovered and two teenagers have been taken into custody following a police chase Thursday night.

The situation began unfolding Thursday night when a stolen Ford Escape was spotted near Clarksville Pike and West Hamilton Road. The driver fled when he spotted police nearby.

A Metro helicopter followed the SUV and officers successfully deployed spike strips during the chase.

The two occupants, a 16-year-old and a 17-year-old, attempted to flee the scene on foot after hitting the spike strips. They were found hiding in a nearby vehicle.

A stolen gun was also recovered from the Ford Escape.

Both teens have been charged in juvenile court.

⏩ Read today’s top stories on wkrn.com

The driver is facing charges of motor vehicle theft and felony evading arrest.

The passenger is being charged with theft of a firearm, juvenile handgun possession, and evading arrest.