NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A stolen vehicle has been recovered and two teenagers have been taken into custody following a police chase Thursday night.

The situation began unfolding Thursday night when a stolen Ford Escape was spotted near Clarksville Pike and West Hamilton Road. The driver fled when he spotted police nearby.

A Metro helicopter followed the SUV and officers successfully deployed spike strips during the chase.

The two occupants, a 16-year-old and a 17-year-old, attempted to flee the scene on foot after hitting the spike strips. They were found hiding in a nearby vehicle.

A stolen gun was also recovered from the Ford Escape.

Both teens have been charged in juvenile court.

The driver is facing charges of motor vehicle theft and felony evading arrest.

The passenger is being charged with theft of a firearm, juvenile handgun possession, and evading arrest.