NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Police are asking for the Nashville community’s help to track down a teenager wanted in connection with a June hit-and-run crash that left one person dead and three others injured.

The Metro Nashville Police Department said 17-year-old James Webster is wanted on a Juvenile Court petition charging him with vehicular homicide, two counts of vehicular assault, and one count of assault.

According to authorities, Webster was allegedly driving a stolen Hyundai Genesis that was traveling north on 40th Avenue North at a high rate of speed on June 26. Then, as the Hyundai approached Albion Street, a 2015 Chevrolet Malibu crossed 40th Avenue North on Albion Street and the Hyundai hit the passenger side of the Chevrolet.

Police reported that the driver of the Hyundai got out of the car and ran away, but a 17-year-old female passenger in the Hyundai was brought to Vanderbilt Pediatric Hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, officials said 41-year-old Lasundra Rice of Nashville, who was the front seat passenger in the Chevrolet, was transported to Vanderbilt Medical Center, where she died.

The driver of the Chevrolet — identified as Lasundra’s husband, 40-year-old Petrie Rice of Nashville — and his rear passenger were also injured, according to authorities.

The investigation into the incident reportedly showed that Webster was traveling between 94 and 97 mph at the time of the collision.

Officials said the Hyundai was reported stolen from a sports bar in the 1300 block of Bell Road on April 23, adding that the keys had been left in the car.

Police reported that Webster managed to avoid capture last month after he ran from North Precinct officers, so the search for him is still ongoing.

If you have any information about Webster’s whereabouts, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.