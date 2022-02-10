NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — An 18-year-old and two 16-year-olds were arrested Wednesday night after leading police on a chase in a stolen vehicle.

The situation unfolded at an apartment complex on Clarksville Pike Wednesday, where police were observing an unoccupied Chevrolet Traverse that had been carjacked at 7:15 p.m. Police then watched as a Kia SUV pulled up and the driver got in the Traverse for a brief moment, before getting back in the Kia and driving away.

Police followed the Kia with the help of a helicopter. The driver, later identified as 18-year-old Demontae Darden, drove away at a high rate of speed as officers tried to pull him over.

After a short chase, spike strips were deployed and the vehicle stopped at Timothy Drive and Fairview Drive.

Police say the three occupants of the vehicle then fled on foot. Darden was taken into custody, but the two 16-year-old occupants initially evaded police.

K-9 officers were able to find one teen in a nearby vacant house. That teen was said to be in possession of a pistol.

The second 16-year-old was found hiding in brush. A stolen pistol, taken during a burglary last October, was recovered nearby.

Darden is currently facing charges for theft of a vehicle, evading arrest and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

The teen found in the house is being charged in juvenile court with possessing a firearm during the commission of a felony and evading arrest.

The teen found in the brush is facing charges for joyriding and evading arrest.

During the initial carjacking, police say the victims reported two armed black men carjacked them of their Chevrolet Traverse on 26th Avenue North at Charlotte Avenue. The Kia SUV was stolen on Tuesday morning after the owner left it running to warm up in his driveway on Cain Harbor Drive.

Police say Darden’s photo is being withheld pending lineups in additional cases for now.