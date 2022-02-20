NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – An East Nashville family tells News 2 a teenage boy has died after a freak accident involving a forklift.

Yellow police tape and MNPD vans set the scene at the intersection of 6th and Davidson Street Sunday evening.

According to the family, a juvenile was playing with friends behind an equipment company and was somehow able to start a forklift and began joyriding.

“The kids, I guess they had been riding around with the forklifts playing or whatever, and my nephew he was running around doing doughnuts and so [happened] the machine fell on him when he was trying to actually jump out of the machine, so. And it actually crushed him, it killed him,” relative Latonya Dalton said.

As the family works to piece together what exactly happened Sunday evening, Dalton said children in the area are in need of more ways to fill their time.

“It’s hard out here on these streets, these kids, they don’t have nothing else better to do. As you can see, they’ll find something to do if they don’t have nothing to do out here,” Dalton said.

News 2 is still working to confirm details with police, but what relatives can tell us is he was held in the hearts of many, and this accident has forever changed their family.

“He’s very loved by all, everybody loves him. He can sometimes get on your nerves, but he’s loved by all,” Dalton said.