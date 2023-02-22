NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Five children are left grieving the loss of their mother after she was fatally shot Sunday morning in Edgehill.

Tabitha Oglesby, 38, was killed at her apartment, police say at the hands of her boyfriend. Robert Grayson, 44, is behind bars facing a criminal homicide charge in connection with Tabitha’s death.

Tabitha’s 19-year-old son, Amarian Oglesby, said he was there and tried to intervene when the fight broke out between his mom and her boyfriend. Amarian said when he was threatened, he ran to get help and call 911, but then he heard the gunfire.

“He shot her,” Amarian sighed.

The vision is hard to shake from the minds of Tabitha’s children.

“That’s my mom. My heart, my soul, my baby,” Amarian shook his head.

She was ripped from their lives on Sunday, Feb. 19.

“I just have anger right now, just anger,” Tabitha’s daughter Alarrion repeated.

Five children, the youngest just 7 years old, are now trying to grasp the reality of life without mom.

“Nobody can ever take her place, nobody,” stated Amarian.

The children are trying to wash away their darkest day with her loving memory.

Tabitha is remembered by family and friends alike for her loyalty and genuine, outgoing personality.

“We don’t know what the future holds, but right now, you know, we are just going to make it day by day,” Tabitha’s cousin and best friend, Darchelle Moore, told News 2.

It’s a hauntingly similar situation for Moore, who also lost her mother to domestic violence as a child.

“I was in the same situation when I was 10,” she explained, saying she can relate.

The family asked for others who may be in a similar situation to get help.

“You never know that it’s going to lead to this,” said Moore.

And they are left pleading for justice.

“No justice, no peace,” said Amarian.

The journey for justice is a long road ahead, while today, it’s prayers for strength for tomorrow.

“Just day by day. God got it, he gonna take care of all of us,” said Alarrion.

Tabitha’s children are going to need financial help as they try to navigate the future. A GoFundMe account has been created to help, and if you would like to donate, you can click here.