NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are searching for a suspect accused of assaulting a jogger Sunday afternoon in East Nashville.

Police said a 30-year-old man went to the hospital with deep cuts on his legs, a head injury, and a wrist injury after a man robbed him of his cellphone while using a jagged pipe.

A teen who lives in the area said they were walking their family dog, Charlie, at Tom Joy Park and saw the incident unfold.

“I thought he had seen another dog or something, but then I hear someone yell and I turn around and there’s a guy on the ground getting like beat with this pipe, and Charlie’s going crazy and barking, and he jumps and barks really loudly and the guy with the pipe notices and runs off,” the teen said.

Police are now looking for a gray SUV the suspect is believed to have gotten into.

The teen’s mom said she’s thankful for police bringing her teen home after the incident, and she turned to Facebook to try and see if the jogger was okay.

“I think we had sort of gotten complacent about what to expect in our neighborhood, so this is definitely out of the ordinary,” the East Nashville mom said.

Their family has lived in the area for the past 15 years and said they’ve seen a great reduction in crime. Even so, they’re warning others to stay alert.

“It’s kind of a rare thing. Just be aware; we live in a city, keep your head on a swivel,” the mom said. “Our neighborhood’s a great place and we love it here and I want to continue to love it here, so let’s all help each other out.”