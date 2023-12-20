NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 19-year-old is facing a number of charges following a Davidson County pursuit involving a stolen car early Wednesday morning.

According to a Davidson County affidavit, at approximately 3:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 20, officers were patrolling Donelson Pike as they searched for a white 2020 Hyundai Elantra with Tennessee license plate, “DREW1,” which was valued at approximately $20,000 and had been reported stolen earlier in the shift from an apartment along Nashboro Boulevard.

In addition, the car was allegedly at the scene of multiple vehicle break-ins on Oakwell Farms Lane in Hermitage, but it drove away from officers.

While traveling along Donelson Pike, authorities said they spotted a white Hyundai Elantra travel through the Elm Hill Pike intersection. When officers got behind the vehicle on Elm Hill Pike near Bell Road, they reportedly saw the license plate on the back was “DREW1.”

After following the vehicle through residential areas for a short time, police said they initiated a pursuit, chasing after the Elantra until it stopped between Metro Development and Housing Agency (MDHA) housing between South 7th Street and South 6th Street.

Tristan E. Williams (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

According to court documents, two people fled from the vehicle on foot while officers followed. The occupants turned a corner around Building 19 on South 6th Street, and when the officers reached the other side, they allegedly saw Tristan E. Williams sitting on the steps in front of an apartment.

Authorities said Williams had removed the hoodie he was wearing when he ran from the vehicle and instead was wearing a white t-shirt and whitewashed jeans.

A few moments later, Williams started to walk toward the 600 block of South 7th Street, per the affidavit. However, law enforcement found a hoodie left by Building 19 and detained Williams.

Shortly after reviewing the MDHA cameras in the area, police said they confirmed Williams was running from the stolen Elantra and took off his hoodie before sitting on the steps where officers saw him.

“While taking the Defendant into custody he made an utterance that he was in the vehicle but stated the he was not the person driving the vehicle,” the arrest warrant states. “After advising him of his Miranda Warnings the Defendant stated that he knew the vehicle was stolen, but would not provide any further information.”

During a search of the stolen Elantra, authorities said they found a window breaking device on the passenger floorboard and a Taurus handgun upside down between the passenger door and the passenger seat. A records check of the gun’s serial number showed it was reportedly stolen in a vehicle burglary on Oct. 15 in Davidson County.

Officials said also had three outstanding warrants in Davidson County and one in Rutherford County.

According to the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office, 19-year-old Williams is being held in the Downtown Detention Center on a $40,000 bond for the following charges:

Misdemeanor domestic assault, bodily injury

Misdemeanor trespassing

Misdemeanor assault, bodily injury

Misdemeanor possession of burglary tools

Misdemeanor evading arrest

Felony theft of a vehicle worth more than $10,000 but less than $60,000

Felony theft of a firearm worth less than $2,500