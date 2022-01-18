NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Ervyon Moore, one of the three teens who escaped from the Youth Opportunity Juvenile Detention Center Saturday night, has been located.

The 16-year-old was located on Tuesday at a relative’s home in North Georgia near the Tennessee border. He was taken into custody without incident, according to a release issued by the Metro Nashville Police Department.

Leads are being followed in locating the remaining two escapees, 15-year-old Bruce Johnson Jr. and 17-year-old Bryan Reid.

Metro police said the teens overpowered a guard and escaped the detention center around 11:30 Saturday night. A fourth escapee was found several hours later at a nearby convenience store.