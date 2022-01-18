NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Ervyon Moore, one of the three teens who escaped from the Youth Opportunity Juvenile Detention Center Saturday night, has been located.
The 16-year-old was located on Tuesday at a relative’s home in North Georgia near the Tennessee border. He was taken into custody without incident, according to a release issued by the Metro Nashville Police Department.
📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →
Leads are being followed in locating the remaining two escapees, 15-year-old Bruce Johnson Jr. and 17-year-old Bryan Reid.
Metro police said the teens overpowered a guard and escaped the detention center around 11:30 Saturday night. A fourth escapee was found several hours later at a nearby convenience store.
📲 Download the News 2 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WKRN email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WKRN.com for Nashville, TN and all of Middle Tennessee.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.