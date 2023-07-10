NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A police chase late Sunday night led to the arrest of one of the youngest people to appear on the Metro Nashville Police Department’s list of “Top 10 Most Wanted” fugitives.

Just a week after turning 18, Amare Ramey is believed to have shot a person who was asleep in his home on River Drive, according to an arrest affidavit. He is now facing multiple charges stemming from the May 13 shooting and Sunday night’s police chase.

The charges against him include aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated assault with serious bodily injury, aggravated burglary, aggravated robbery with a weapon and evading arrest.

Ramey was featured on the police department’s “Most Wanted” list on June 7, and continuously appeared on the list for about a month before his arrest. Suspects on the list are considered the “most wanted” and “most violent” offenders from each police precinct.

Investigators began looking for Ramey after he was identified as a suspect in the May 13 shooting on River Drive. Officers were called to the home around 1:35 a.m. after receiving reports of shots fired in the area.

Once on scene, a teen reportedly told police her boyfriend had been shot while sleeping in his bedroom. She recalled hearing gunshots and then noticed that her boyfriend was injured, according to the affidavit.

Investigators reportedly found three bullet holes in the bedroom and a single projectile beside a dresser. The teen’s boyfriend was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center to be treated for his injuries.

Afterward, police spoke with witnesses, who, according to the affidavit, identified Ramey as the person responsible. Ramey had been on the run until Sunday, July 9, when undercover detectives spotted a car that had been reported stolen near 12th Avenue South and South Street.

The detectives initiated a traffic stop and the car reportedly sped off at a high rate of speed. A MNPD helicopter crew followed the car until it stopped near the driveway of a closed business on Wedgewood Avenue.

The helicopter crew then spotted three suspects running from the car, who were later apprehended by assisting officers on the ground. Police said Ramey was one of those suspects. He was booked into jail early Monday morning on a $96,000 bond.

Ramey is among at least 59 wanted fugitives who have been taken into custody since the police department began publishing the “Top 10 Most Wanted” list on Oct. 19 last year. According to police, nearly 90% of tips regarding “Most Wanted” suspects have led to an arrest.