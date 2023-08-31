NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — One of two suspects facing charges after a fatal July 4 shooting in East Nashville was taken into custody Thursday morning after police reportedly caught him driving a stolen car.

Jaylin Brown, 17, was wanted on outstanding warrants for homicide and possession of a handgun in connection with the death of 16-year-old Etabo Malanda at Fallbrook Apartments, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

Authorities said Malanda was shot while standing on the porch of an apartment and died shortly after arriving at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. Brown and a second suspect, 21-year-old Raceme Crutcher, were reportedly connected to the crime through witness accounts.

Jaylin Brown (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Investigators also obtained surveillance footage and additional information from community members that allegedly pointed to Crutcher and Malanda as suspects in the case.

East Precinct Officer James Gilliam was tracking a Volkswagen Jetta that had been reported stolen from the Brentwood Trace area Thursday morning when he reportedly spotted the car near the James Cayce neighborhood.

Violent Crimes Initiative detectives were able to stop the vehicle, and after a foot pursuit, took the driver into custody. Afterward, police said they identified Brown as the driver.

Brown was booked on his outstanding warrants and was additionally charged in juvenile court for vehicle theft and evading arrest. Police are still looking for his alleged accomplice, who is also charged with criminal homicide.

Anyone with information on Crutcher’s whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.