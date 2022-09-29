NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A 17-year-old wanted for firing a gun in July was arrested Wednesday night after he fled from police in a stolen pickup truck.

According to Metro police, the teen fired shots in the parking lot of a Brick Church Pike motel on July 24; no one was hurt.

On Wednesday, officers saw the stolen truck, a 2021 Ford F-150, on E. Nocturne Drive and helicopters eventually followed it to a home in the 300 block of Ewing Drive. The truck was stolen early in the morning on Sept. 20 from a Dickerson Pike motel; the key had been left inside the truck, according to police.

The teen and 28-year-old Deshawn Williams got out of the truck and were walking when officers approached them. One of them even threw the key to the truck in a nearby ditch, police said.

Williams has been charged with auto theft and is jailed in lieu of a $7,500 bond, while the teen was taken to juvenile detention.

Police said the teen was also wanted on charges of reckless endangerment, vandalism and juvenile gun possession stemming from the shots fired incident on July 24.