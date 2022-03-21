NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are searching for a 14-year-old wanted for questioning following a deadly shooting Sunday night.

Detectives are working to locate 14-year-old Darrian Pirtle. He was reportedly present and armed with a pistol when 25-year-old Leke Jenkins was fatally shot.

The shooting took place at an apartment in the 600 block of Frith Drive.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Pirtle is asked to call Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.