NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A K9 with the Metro Nashville Police Department helped take an 18-year-old into custody after a Thursday night carjacking.

According to officials, the carjacking took place in the Edgehill area just before 8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 5.

Authorities said the suspect was later tracked to a Chevy Malibu. When officers attempted to pull the Malibu over, the teen allegedly tried to run, but the K9 helped end the chase.

The teenager is currently charged with evading arrest, police reported.

No additional details have been released about this incident.