NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A teen was charged with vehicular assault late Wednesday night after police said he crashed a vehicle in Antioch in September.

According to Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) documents, on Sept. 9, 2021, Joshua Lira-Sierra, 19, was speeding through a center turn lane on Murfreesboro Pike when he nearly hit an officer. Officials then reportedly tried to pull the teen over but said he fled onto Mount View Road.

Officers said a pursuit then ensued, but officials terminated the chase. As the officer continued on Mount View Road, he allegedly saw a cloud of dust and found Lira-Sierra’s vehicle had crashed.

MNPD said two occupants of the vehicle were then rushed to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with serious injuries.

Officials reportedly found a baggie of marijuana among the vehicle’s debris. MNPD officers said a blood test showed the teen had Lorzapam, marijuana, and fentanyl in his system at the time of the crash.

Lira-Sierra is faced with several charges including evading arrest and two counts of vehicular assault. He is being held on a $24,000 bond.