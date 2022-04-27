NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A teen was charged early Tuesday morning after police said he was caught trying to break into several cars in East Nashville.

According to police documents, officials responded to the 3700 block of Hilltop Lane after an off-duty Metro Nashville police officer said she saw Jacob Phillips, 19, pulling on her neighbor’s car door handle. Officials said when he was not able to open the door, Phillips then walked across the street and tried to get inside another vehicle.

When he pulled on a third car door handle, officers said the alarm went off, and Phillips fled. The off-duty officer then reportedly followed him until police arrived. Officers said they located Phillips at Hart Lane and Burrus Street and took the teen into custody.

Phillips was charged with attempted car burglary.