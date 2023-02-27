NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A teen that escaped from a juvenile facility in January is now in custody, according to Metro police.

Officers say Cesar Chavez-Perdomo, 17, and Brett Webb, 14, escaped from Walnut Youth Academy on Stewarts Ferry Pike on Jan. 31 after they reportedly gained access to a set of keys and climbed over a wall.

Metro police were notified about the teens’ escape an hour later. Authorities were able to capture Webb the following day in Robertson County.

Detectives continued the search for Chavez-Perdomo stating that he was charged in Juvenile Court with aggravated robbery after he was arrested in May 2022 for carjacking.

On Monday, Feb.27, Metro police announced that Chavez-Perdomo surrendered himself in Nashville and is in custody.

No other information was immediately released.