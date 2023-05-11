NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Metro Nashville Police Department is asking for the public’s help with finding a 15-year-old boy allegedly responsible for a deadly crash that killed a 13-year-old girl in November 2022.

According to police, Cesar Martinez was driving a stolen Chrysler 300 that crashed into a house in the 4800 block of Aster Drive on Nov. 21, 2022. Responding officers arrived at the scene and found no one in the car.

Aaliyah Ingram, 13, was reportedly a passenger in the Chrysler Martinez was driving and was found at a home on Paragon Mills Road. She was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where she died, according to police.

Cesar Martinez (Source: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Authorities said Martinez is wanted for vehicular homicide by recklessness in connection with Ingram’s death.

Anyone who sees him or knows of his whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.