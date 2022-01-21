NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are searching for a teen who is accused of fatally shooting his half-brother Thursday night.

Police say 18-year-old Fernando Akins was shot in the chest at around 6 p.m. inside an apartment on West H. Davis Drive in North Nashville. He later died at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Akins’ half-brother Elton Maupins, 17, was reportedly handling a pistol when it discharged, striking Akins. Officers learned that after Akins was shot, Maupins went to his grandmother’s apartment nearby, told her what happened, and returned with her to render aid.

Maupins fled soon afterward and police have not been able to find him.

Anyone who sees Maupins or knows of his whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. The pistol used in the shooting has not been recovered.